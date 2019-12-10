Heisman Trophy Finalists 2019: Four Players Heading to New York

The 2019 Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced. With the college football regular season in the books, four finalists will be making the trip to New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony with the hopes of bringing hope the top honor.

As many expected, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been named one of the four finalists.

Burrow is the favorite for the award and his head coach Ed Orgeron explained why the Tigers signal-caller would be the rightful winner of the award after LSU claimed the SEC Championship last weekend.

“In my opinion, he should win it,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said, via ESPN.com. “In my opinion, he’s going to win it. The best thing about Joe is he’s a team player. All he wants to do is win this game. Individual awards are not high on his list. That’s what makes him such a great team player.”

Joining Burrow in New York will be Ohio State Buckeyes stars Justin Fields and Chase Young, and Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The four finalists for the most prestigious award in college football are:

Joe Burrow, quarterback, Louisiana State

Justin Fields, quarterback, Ohio State

Jalen Hurts, quarterback, Oklahoma

Chase Young, defensive end, Ohio State

Who do you think will be taking home the 2019 Heisman Trophy? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts and predictions.