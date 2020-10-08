Tory Lanez Charged With Felony Assault in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez has been formally charged in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. After plenty of uncertainty and the rapper proclaiming his innocence, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office handed down charges.

Lanez has officially been charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, according to TMZ.

If he is convicted of the charges, Lanez faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.

Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot and had to undergo surgery after the incident which initially saw Lanez simply charged with possession of a firearm.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to [email protected] and we will respond as soon as possible.