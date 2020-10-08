The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its list of special guest stars for the 2020 induction ceremony which will be broadcast live on HBO and HBO Max.

The ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, November 7.

Initially, the live induction ceremony was scheduled for May 2, 2020, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The special guest stars for the induction ceremony include Luke Bryan, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Miley Cyrus, Billy Gibbons, Dave Grohl, Don Henley, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Idol, Iggy Pop, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Chris Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brad Paisley, Bruce Springsteen, St. Vincent, Ringo Starr, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron, Nancy Wilson and more.

“We’re honored to come together with this distinguished group of musicians and artists to celebrate our 2020 class of inductees,” said Joel Peresman, President and CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a statement.

“While this year’s program will be different than those of years past, we look forward to recognizing their impact on the industry, their fans and the next generation of artists.”

This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T-Rex, and Ahmet Ertegun Award honorees Jon Landau and Irving Azoff.

The ceremony is executive produced by Joel Gallen, John Sykes, and Joel Peresman; directed by Joel Gallen.