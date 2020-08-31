Megan Thee Stallion Drops Freestyle to Address Torey Lanez Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion is continuing to speak out on the Torey Lanez incident. Earlier this month, the Houston rapper was allegedly shot in the foot by Lanez which required surgery.

She later admitted that Lanez was the person who shot her, and now she is addressing the incident further in a new freestyle.

“Tic-tac-toe, I’m gonna X this bitch / If a hit dog holler, I address that shit,” she raps in the clip. “Got shot two times and I ate that shit / Bounced right back with a Revlon deal.”

The beat was produced by Lil Ju Made Da Beat.

Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion took to social media to share gnarly photos of the injury that she received as a result of the gunshot. In one video you can see some of the damage as it is healing, while another shows a nurse removing stitches from the would.

“Lol what I have learned about the majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the sh*t Y’ALL make up… I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Why would I lie about getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate “WAP” going No.1… I usually don’t address internet bullsh*t but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol but I’ma keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION.”