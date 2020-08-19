Megan Thee Stallion is tired of the rumors. Since an altercation in mid-July that resulted in the Houston rapper being shot in the foot, there has been speculation about the incident which involved fellow rapper Torey Lanez.

Some internet trolls didn’t believe the story, while others believed there had to be more that we didn’t know.

We are slowly getting a clearer picture.

This week, Megan Thee Stallion took to social media to share gnarly photos of the injury that she received as a result of the gunshot. In one video you can see some of the damage as it is healing, while another shows a nurse removing stitches from the would.

“Lol what I have learned about the majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the sh*t Y’ALL make up… I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Why would I lie about getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate “WAP” going No.1… I usually don’t address internet bullsh*t but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol but I’ma keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION.”

(WARNING: Graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing)