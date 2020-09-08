WATCH: Taco Bell Karen Freaks Out Over Burrito Order

Karen is back. After a brief hiatus from embarrassing internet videos, a Taco Bell Karen was captured on camera going on a wild rampage over a simple mistake on a burrito order.

The woman was upset that she was overcharged for three burritos and two tacos.

What is that, $10?

“I’m gonna f- -k you up, n—-r,’’ the woman said in her unhinged rant. “Not good enough for a real job? You’re going down, son of a bitch, personally. You f–ked with the wrong mother-f—-r. I’m Charlie f–king Manson’s daughter.”

There is absolutely no proof that the woman is Charles Manson’s daughter and there is no documentation to show he even has one.

Check out the wild video below.

This is just the latest incident of “Karens Gone Wild” that surfaced on social media since quarantine which includes a woman breaking down over an egg McMuffin, cops being called on a black man birdwatching in Central Park, a woman getting slapped for telling a customer to ‘go back to Mexico’, and so much more which you can check out below.

WATCH: 'Officer Karen' Has Meltdown Over Egg McMuffin Wait Time

WATCH: Corner Store Karen Gets Slapped After Racist Remarks

WATCH: Sacramento Karen Gets Beat Down For Calling Woman N-Word

WATCH: Dallas Karen Throws Food Has Grocery Store Mask Meltdown

