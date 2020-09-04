The World Health Organization (WHO) is showing some pessimism about the timeline for a widely available COVID-19 vaccine. According to a new update that was released at a United Nations briefing on Friday, a safe COVID-19 vaccine won’t be available until the middle of next year.

That’s right, we could see the coronavirus pandemic extend until mid-2021.

“We are really not expecting to see widespread vaccination until the middle of next year,” WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said in Geneva, via the New York Post.

“A lot of people have been vaccinated and what we don’t know is whether the vaccine works … at this stage, we do not have the clear signal of whether or not it has the level of worthwhile efficacy and safety.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had previously said a vaccine could be distributed beginning November 1.

