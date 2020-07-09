UFC’s Mike Perry Seeking Treatment For Alcohol Abuse After Bar Fight

UFC welterweight Mike Perry was involved in a bar fight that was captured on video and immediately went viral. In the video, Perry was involved in a verbal confrontation with a group of people at the Table 82 restaurant in Lubbock, Texas.

During the altercation, Perry struck and dropped an older man before shouting at others in the group and repeatedly using the n-word.

Now, the UFC is commenting on the situation.

According to a statement from the promotion, Perry apologized for embarrassing the UFC and agreed to seek professional treatment for alcohol abuse. He will also undergo behavioral counseling. The statement from the UFC was obtained by TMZ Sports.

“UFC is aware and troubled by the video that was released last night concerning Mike Perry. The conduct displayed by Perry is not reflective of that of our organization,” the statement said. “He further acknowledged that he believes he has some issues related to alcohol abuse and is informed UFC that he has committed to immediately seek professional treatment, including substance and behavioral counseling.

“At this time, UFC has informed Perry that he will not be offered a bout, and the parties have agreed to evaluate next steps for Perry following the completion of this treatment program.”

Perry was riding the high of dominating Mickey Gall in the co-main event of a UFC Fight Night on ESPN at the end of June and appeared to have momentum in his corner. Now, that has all come to a screeching halt.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, text the Crisis Text Hotline at 741-741.