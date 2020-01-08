UFC fighter Mike Perry has a history of making some questionable decisions outside of the cage, and that continued during a recent Twitter exchange with actor Michael Jai White. Perry and White have been going back-and-forth on social media in recent days, but things escalated when Perry decided to break out the n-word.

Perry has been calling for a backyard brawl with White after the actor made comments about late streetfighting legend Kimbo Slice.

Now, he’s taking his attacks to a cringeworthy level.

“Blood and bone more like b*tch ass n*gga @MichaelJaiWhite,” Perry wrote.

Perry didn’t stop there. He doubled down on his racially-charged attack by defending his use of the slur.

“You have to make a big deal out of this. A white man said that to you because you straight up being one. Y’all can’t act like you don’t hear me. It was bull shit he was trying to slander a real gangsta so people would think he more than an actor. For #FLA we say #FOH,” Perry added. “You are already offended I’m alive and breathing so fight me or pay me.”

This isn’t the first time that Perry has found himself embroiled in controversy for using racial slurs and knowing his history, it probably will not be the last.

Perry previously defended his use of the word by claiming that he is “two percent” African. Because of his alleged DNA test results, Perry claims he is “legally allowed” to use the word.