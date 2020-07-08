Mike Perry has always been problematic, but the UFC welterweight may finally be in some real hot water after video surfaced online that shows the fighter in a verbal argument at a bar that turns physical.

In the video, Perry can be shouting at other patrons in the bar before getting in a heated exchange with an old man.

Perry calls the old man “fat”, before the man charges at him. Then, Perry hauls off and punches the old man with a shot that drops him to the ground. That is troublesome enough, but Perry then decides that it is appropriate to shout the n-word multiple times.

Here is the video of the altercation.

Mike Perry is trash and needs help. pic.twitter.com/7k71NKFvUx — 🍕💩 (@YugiMMA) July 9, 2020

Dropping an old man in a bar fight is never a good idea. Dropping an old man in a bar fight and shouting the n-word when you are white is an even worse idea. Dropping an old man in a bar fight and the n-word while being a high-profile professional athlete is indefensible.

And this isn’t the first time Perry has used the n-word on camera. In the past, he has frequently dropped the slur on Instagram Live! sessions while claiming he gets a pass because his DNA test showed he was “five percent black.”

Regardless of what Perry claims, this video comes at the worst possible time.

Perry was riding the high of dominating Mickey Gall in the co-main event of a UFC Fight Night on ESPn at the end of June and appeared to have momentum in his corner. Now, that has all come to a screeching halt.