LISTEN: Juice WRLD ‘Come & Go’ (feat Marshmello) – Audio & Lyrics

A Juice WRLD and Marshmello collaboration titled “Come & Go” dropped on Thursday, just 24 hours ahead of the release of Juice WRLD’s posthumous album Legends Never Die.

The song was first teased by Juice WRLD on social media back in the fall of 2018.

Ahead of the track’s release, Marshmello took to social media to pay tribute to the Chicago rapper, who died of an accidental drug overdose in December 2019, and praising the time that they spent working together in the studio.

“[Juice WRLD] was one of the most talented people I have ever met. We were both constantly on the same page when it came to music and the time we spent together were some of the most exciting times I’ve ever had in my entire life,” Marshmello wrote.

“Watching you take breaks to do wheelies on your dirt bike and then come back and finish a whole song in one take was normal and to be able to be on this album with you and show the world what we made together means so much to me. You were a great person and I miss you everyday man. You will live forever through your music.”

An official tracklist for Legends Never Die has yet to be released, but over the past few months we have heard posthumous releases from the rapper like the single “Righteous” and his collaboration with Trippie Redd, “Tell Me U Luv Me.” Juice WRLD was also featured on the remix of “Suicidal” with YNW Melly and dropped a verse on the Anuel AA and Rvssian song “No Me Ame.”

You can listen to the new track below.

Juice WRLD: ‘Come & Go’ (feat Marshmello) – Audio & Lyrics

[Intro]

Woah

Uh (Uh)

Oh, oh-oh, oh (Mello made it right, uh)

[Verse 1]

I try to be everything that I can

But sometimes I come out as bein’ nothin’

I try to be everything that I can

But sometimes I come out as bein’ nothin’

I pray to God that he make me a better man (Uh)

Maybe one day I’ma stand for somethin’

I’m thankin’ God that he made you part of the plan

I guess I ain’t go through all that Hell for nothin’

I’m always f*ckin’ up and wreckin’ sh*t, it seems like I perfected it

I offer you my love, I hope you take it like some medicine

You tell me ain’t nobody better than me

I think that there’s better than me

Hope you see the better in me

Always end up betterin’ me

[Chorus]

I don’t wanna ruin this one

This type of love don’t always come and go

I don’t wanna ruin this one

This type of love don’t always come and go

I don’t wanna ruin this one

This type of love don’t always come and go

I don’t wanna ruin this one

This type of love don’t always come and go

[Post-Chorus]

I don’t wanna ruin this one

This type of love don’t always come and go

I don’t wanna ruin this one

This type of love don’t always come and go

[Verse 2]

We take drugs then you hold me close

Then I tell you how you make me whole

Sometimes I feel you like bein’ alone

Then you tell me that I shoulda stayed in the room

Guess I got it all wrong, all along, my fault

My mistakes prolly wipe all the rights I’ve done

Sayin’ goodbye to bygones, those are bygones

Head up, baby stay strong, we gon’ live long

[Chorus]

I don’t wanna ruin this one

This type of love don’t always come and go

I don’t wanna ruin this one

This type of love don’t always come and go

I don’t wanna ruin this one

This type of love don’t always come and go

I don’t wanna ruin this one

This type of love don’t always come and go

[Post-Chorus]

I don’t wanna ruin this one

This type of love don’t always come and go

I don’t wanna ruin this one

This type of love don’t always come and go (Go, go)