Juice WRLD ‘Legends Never Die’ Release Date & Album Details

Juice WRLD’s posthumous album Legends Never Die has a release date. The album will be officially dropping on all streaming services this Friday, July 10.

The album’s release date was announced in a video posted to Juice WRLD’s official social media accounts.

“You gotta admit yourself/ You need some help/ I gotta admit myself/ I’m on these drugs/ I feel like I can’t save myself,” Juice WRLD rapped in a freestyle featured in a promo clip for the upcoming project.

An official tracklist for Legends Never Die has yet to be released, but over the past few months we have heard posthumous releases from the rapper like the single “Righteous” and his collaboration with Trippie Redd, “Tell Me U Luv Me.” Juice WRLD was also featured on the remix of “Suicidal” with YNW Melly and dropped a verse on the Anuel AA and Rvssian song “No Me Ame.”

Juice WRLD passed away at age 21 on Sunday, December 8, 2019, after suffering seizures at Chicago’s Midway Airport in the early hours of the morning. Juice WRLD was transported to the local hospital before ultimately being declared dead. Juice WRLD had arrived in Chicago after taking a private jet from Los Angeles.

According to the report, Juice had taken “several unknown pills” before landing in Chicago and suffering his seizures. Members of the rapper’s team reportedly revealed the information to law enforcement. There was also a bottle of codeine cough syrup that was found. It was later reported in an official autopsy that Juice had toxic levels of oxycodone and codeine in his system at the time of his death.