Tron 3: Everything We Know So Far

Disney has recently discussed their plans of launching a third Tron movie. After nearly a decade since Tron: Legacy‘s theatrical release, fans of the franchise will finally see the world of the Grid on-screen again. Here’s everything you need to know about this long-awaited sequel.

After Tron: Legacy’s release in 2010, Disney announced plans for a third movie, which got greenlit in 2015. However, these plans soon got canceled, and the lingered in development hell for years.

Disney music executive Mitchell Leib, who worked on Tron: Legacy, claims that there is a “really phenomenal script” for the third film, which may finally be released on Disney+. “Now with Disney+, I think there’s opportunities to be creating content that we otherwise wouldn’t have been able to create, you know because we’re in the movie business,” said Leib.

Another essential aspect of making this sequel is getting Daft Punk to return to create the movie’s score. Fortunately, Leib said that meetings with the band’s manager have occurred, and that getting them to work on the film is a top priority.

Likewise, no director has been confirmed for this sequel. Leib hopes that Tron: Legacy‘s director, Joe Kosinski, will return for Tron 3. “A lot of things gotta fall into the right places,” Leib stated.

Additionally, there have been rumors that Disney has spoken to Morbius actor Jared Leto about him starring in the film. Variety has confirmed these rumors to be true, but the role Leto will play is unknown.

This isn’t the first time Leto was considered for this franchise. Not only has Leto been in on-and-off talks with Disney for three years, but he almost cameoed in Tron: Legacy in the End of Line Club sequence.

When Leib explained why the movie took so long to get off the ground, he said, “Whereas the timing wsn’t right to have done it years ago, I think we feel the timing is right now and we learned a lot of lessons from that last movie.”