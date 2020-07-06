LISTEN: Juice WRLD ‘Life’s a Mess’ (feat Halsey) Audio & Lyrics

The posthumous Juice WRLD album, titled Legends Never Die, is set to drop on Friday, July 11. The release date was officially announced by Juice WRLD’s team on social media.
Ahead of the album’s release, a new Juice WRLD track, “Life’s a Mess” dropped.
The track features Halsey and was accompanied by a visual.
You can listen to the new track below.
Juice WRLD ‘Life’s a Mess’ (feat Halsey) Audio & Lyrics
[Intro: Juice WRLD]
Have you ever fallen head over heels for somebody?
Not just somebody
No, no
(But she did again)
[Verse 1: Juice WRLD]
Have you ever fallen head over heels for somebody
That made promises to give you the world? (Um)
I really hope they held you down
I really hope it was no lying ’cause my heart breaks
It feels like the world’s gone
But if the love’s real, you’d feel your soul roar like a lion
And you’d finally let bygones be bygones
Don’t throw in the towel, I know it feels like you’re the only one trying
You just gotta learn to live and love on
[Pre-Chorus: Juice WRLD]
I belong with the one put on this earth for me
Everybody has their someone, just gotta look and see
I’m screaming out, “Lord, help me, I’ve been lonely”
That’s when you accept me
Then you set me free
[Chorus: Juice WRLD]
Uh, sometimes life’s a mess (Uh)
I get high when I’m upset
I remember when me and love didn’t click
Searching for somethin’ real, then I found it
Uh-uh, sometimes life’s a mess
Yeah, I get high when I’m upset
I remember when me and love ain’t click
Looking for somethin’ real, then I found it
[Verse 2: Juice WRLD]
Can’t put you f*cking back, well it’s better now
Through the trials and tribulations, I found my way out
Feel all of the good and bad vibrations all around
All around us, they surround us
Was a lost cause, with some lost love
It ain’t my fault, pain chose us, then I found her
My whole world turned upside down, uh
But for the better
[Pre-Chorus: Juice WRLD]
I belong with the one put on this earth for me
Everybody has their someone, just gotta look and see
I’m screaming out, “Lord, help me, I’ve been lonely”
That’s when you accept me
Then you set me free
[Chorus: Juice WRLD & Halsey]
Uh, sometimes life’s a mess
I get high when I’m upset
I remember when me and love didn’t click
Searching for somethin’ real, then I found it
Uh-uh, sometimes life’s a mess
Yeah, I get high when I’m upset
I remember when me and love ain’t click
Looking for somethin’ real, then I found it
[Bridge: Halsey]
Uh, uh, uh, uh
Uh, uh, uh, uh
Uh, uh, uh, uh
Uh, uh, uh, uh
[Verse 3: Halsey]
Thank God, I finally found you
You put the light in my eyes when I’m around you
I’m too flawed to hold you down, but
Don’t wanna be here alone
And I thank God, I finally found you
I’ll put the light in your eyes if I’m allowed to
I’m too flawed to hold you down, but
Don’t let me be here alone