LISTEN: Juice WRLD ‘Life’s a Mess’ (feat Halsey) Audio & Lyrics

The posthumous Juice WRLD album, titled Legends Never Die, is set to drop on Friday, July 11. The release date was officially announced by Juice WRLD’s team on social media.

Ahead of the album’s release, a new Juice WRLD track, “Life’s a Mess” dropped.

The track features Halsey and was accompanied by a visual.

You can listen to the new track below.

Juice WRLD ‘Life’s a Mess’ (feat Halsey) Audio & Lyrics

[Intro: Juice WRLD]

Have you ever fallen head over heels for somebody?

Not just somebody

No, no

(But she did again)

[Verse 1: Juice WRLD]

Have you ever fallen head over heels for somebody

That made promises to give you the world? (Um)

I really hope they held you down

I really hope it was no lying ’cause my heart breaks

It feels like the world’s gone

But if the love’s real, you’d feel your soul roar like a lion

And you’d finally let bygones be bygones

Don’t throw in the towel, I know it feels like you’re the only one trying

You just gotta learn to live and love on

[Pre-Chorus: Juice WRLD]

I belong with the one put on this earth for me

Everybody has their someone, just gotta look and see

I’m screaming out, “Lord, help me, I’ve been lonely”

That’s when you accept me

Then you set me free

[Chorus: Juice WRLD]

Uh, sometimes life’s a mess (Uh)

I get high when I’m upset

I remember when me and love didn’t click

Searching for somethin’ real, then I found it

Uh-uh, sometimes life’s a mess

Yeah, I get high when I’m upset

I remember when me and love ain’t click

Looking for somethin’ real, then I found it

[Verse 2: Juice WRLD]

Can’t put you f*cking back, well it’s better now

Through the trials and tribulations, I found my way out

Feel all of the good and bad vibrations all around

All around us, they surround us

Was a lost cause, with some lost love

It ain’t my fault, pain chose us, then I found her

My whole world turned upside down, uh

But for the better

[Pre-Chorus: Juice WRLD]

I belong with the one put on this earth for me

Everybody has their someone, just gotta look and see

I’m screaming out, “Lord, help me, I’ve been lonely”

That’s when you accept me

Then you set me free

[Chorus: Juice WRLD & Halsey]

Uh, sometimes life’s a mess

I get high when I’m upset

I remember when me and love didn’t click

Searching for somethin’ real, then I found it

Uh-uh, sometimes life’s a mess

Yeah, I get high when I’m upset

I remember when me and love ain’t click

Looking for somethin’ real, then I found it

[Bridge: Halsey]

Uh, uh, uh, uh

Uh, uh, uh, uh

Uh, uh, uh, uh

Uh, uh, uh, uh

[Verse 3: Halsey]

Thank God, I finally found you

You put the light in my eyes when I’m around you

I’m too flawed to hold you down, but

Don’t wanna be here alone

And I thank God, I finally found you

I’ll put the light in your eyes if I’m allowed to

I’m too flawed to hold you down, but

Don’t let me be here alone