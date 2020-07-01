UFC on ESPN 12 Medical Suspensions: Poirier, Hooker Get 60 Days

The Ultimate Fighting Championship wrapped up a busy June with UFC on ESPN 12 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event was headlined by a Fight of the Year contender between top-five ranked lightweights Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker, with the Poirier, the former interim champion at 155-pounds, coming away with the win.

Following the event, the Nevada State Athletic Commission handed down its medical suspensions for the event with just three fighters (Khama Worthy, Brendan Allen, and Gian Villante) earning the maximum 180-day suspensions.

Poirier and Hooker, meanwhile, received just 60 days without contact following their all-out war.

How long will your favorite fighter be on the sideline?

An official look at the UFC on ESPN 12 medical suspensions can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN 12 Medical Suspensions

Dustin Poirier: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days due to a “tough fight”

Dan Hooker: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days due to a “tough fight”

Mike Perry: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days or until left eyebrow lacerations are cleared by a doctor

Mickey Gall: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Maurice Greene: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to left cheek laceration

Gian Villante: Suspended 180 days or until left hand x-ray is cleared by a doctor; also suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days

Brendan Allen: Suspended 180 days or until left orbital, nasal, and sinus fractures are cleared by an ear, nose, and throat doctor; also suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days

Kyle Daukaus: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days due to eyebrow laceration

Takashi Sato: No suspension

Jason Witt: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days

Julian Erosa: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to left eye laceration

Sean Woodson: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Khama Worthy: Suspended 180 days or until right ankle x-ray and left knee MRI are cleared by an orthopedic doctor.

Luis Pena: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Tanner Boser: No suspension

Philipe Lins: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days

Kay Hansen: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days, or until left eye laceration is cleared by a doctor

Jinh Yu Frey: No suspension

Youssef Zalal: No suspension

Jordan Griffin: No suspension