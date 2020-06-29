LOOK: Dan Hooker Gives Update After Epic Poirier Fight

Dan Hooker and Dustin Poirier put on an incredible performance in the main event of UFC on ESPN 12 on Saturday night. The two top-ranked lightweight contenders went back-and-forth in a five-round instant classic that earned the two fighters $50,000 bonuses for Fight of the Night.

Ultimately, it was Poirier who came away with the victory.

After the fight, both men were transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons and a visibly battered Hooker provided an update on how he was feeling after being checked out of the hospital. Hooker received a few stitches on his eye in what he called a “small setback”

“Quick message for the people that support me. Credit to Poirier better man on the night, no regrets, no excuses. Minor setbacks ain’t a major for me,” Hooker captioned the video.

Hooker will have to heal up after the five-round war, but MMA fans will be eager to see the next time he steps into the cage after such an epic war. Exactly when Hooker will be able to return to action will be up to the Nevada State Athletic Commission which will announce medical suspensions for the event in the coming days.

If you missed out on Saturday night’s action, we have you covered.

A full look at the UFC on ESPN 12 results can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN 12 Results

Dustin Poirier def. Dan Hooker via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-46)

Mike Perry def. Mickey Gall via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Maurice Greene def. Gian Villante via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 3, 3:44

Brendan Allen def. Kyle Daukaus via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27)

Takashi Sato def. Jason Witt via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:48

Julian Erosa def. Sean Woodson via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 3, 2:44

Khama Worthy def. Luis Pena via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 3, 2:53

Tanner Boser def. Philipe Lins via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:41

Kay Hansen def. Jinh Yu Frey via submission (armbar) – Round 3, 2:26

Youssef Zalal def. Jordan Griffin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)