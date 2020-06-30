Jermiah Braswell, a rookie wide receiver who was signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State, was arrested on Friday, June 26 on charges of driving while under the influence and reckless operation.

The 23-year-old Braswell’s NFL career is immediately up in the air after the Cardinals decided to quickly release the receiver and we now know why they acted quickly.

TMZ Sports released a wild video of Braswell’s arrest which shows him sitting in his Camaro which was driven into Lake Erie before being cuffed by police. Braswell’s speech was slurred and he struggled to walk before being pulled out of the water. Braswell was in the driver’s seat when police arrived attempting to drive the vehicle which was sitting in the lake.

You can check out the wild video below:

Braswell was allegedly traveling at “a very high rate of speed” before driving through a yard and off of an embankment into the water. He was unable to explain to the police how he ended up in the lake.

Braswell failed field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer, per reports.

A press release from the Put-In-Bay Police read, “As officers went into the water and approached the Camaro, they found the driver was still in the driver’s seat trying to drive forward. He told officers that he was ‘stuck’ and didn’t know what happened. As officers spoke with the driver, they noticed that his speech was slurred and he was unable to explain how his Camaro ended up in the water.”

Luckily for Braswell, he was not seriously injured and there were no bystanders who suffered injuries during the crash.