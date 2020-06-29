The Ultimate Fighting Championship closed out June with UFC on ESPN 12 on Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was headlined by a thrilling lightweight battle between top-ranked contenders Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker.

On Monday, the Nevada State Athletic Commission released the fighter salaries from the event.

Poirier, the former interim UFC lightweight champion, led the disclosed payroll with $300,000. Hooker, meanwhile, picked up $110,000 in the unanimous decision loss.

The only other fighter to top six-figures was co-main event participant Mike Perry ($180,000) who edged out Mickey Gall.

The disclosed figures released do not include any money from outside sponsors. UFC on ESPN 12 purses also exclude any locker room bonuses, the required Reebok outfitting pay, and do not include the $50,000 for Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses.

The $50,000 performance bonuses went to Julian Erosa and UFC newcomer Kay Hansen, while Poirier and Hooker picked up $50,000 apiece for “Fight of the Night” after their brawl which is one of the front-runners for Fight of the Year.

A full look at the UFC on ESPN 12 fighter salaries can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN 12 Fighter Salaries

MAIN CARD

Dustin Poirier ($150,000 + $150,000 win bonus = $300,000) def. Dan Hooker ($110,000)

Mike Perry ($90,000 + $90,000 win bonus = $180,000) def. Mickey Gall ($50,000)

Maurice Greene ($30,000 + $30,000 win bonus = $60,000) def. Gian Villante ($75,000)

Brendan Allen ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Kyle Daukaus ($12,000)

Takashi Sato ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Jason Witt ($12,000)

Julian Erosa ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Sean Woodson ($12,000)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Khama Worthy ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Luis Pena ($27,000)

Tanner Boser ($12,000 + $12,000 win bonus = $24,000) def. Philipe Lins ($80,000)

Kay Hansen ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Jinh Yu Frey ($14,000)

Youssef Zalal ($12,000 + $12,000 win bonus = $24,000) def. Jordan Griffin ($20,000)