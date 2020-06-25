UFC Cutman Don House Defends Decision to Wear QAnon Symbols

UFC cutman Don House found himself in some hot water following UFC on ESPN 11 when internet detectives uncovered two symbols on his uniform from the fringe alt-right conspiracy theory QAnon.

House had the letter “Q” embroidered on his chest. For those who don’t know, QAnon claims to leak intelligence about a top-secret war between the Trump administration and a group of people who engage in criminal activity led by Hillary Clinton and the far-right’s beloved “Hollywood elite” target. Essentially, QAnon believes that the “deep state” and “global elites” are attempting to undermine the Trump administration and planning a coup/takeover.

Another patch on House’s sleeve read WWG1WGA, which stands for “Where we go one we go all” and is a phrase used by QAnon supporters. The theory first popped up on the 4chan forums.

The patches sparked an investigation from the UFC and House is now speaking out.

While House is sorry for the “embarrassment” the symbols may have caused for the promotion and UFC president Dana White, he says that he stands by the message he was trying to send but not the conspiracy theory itself.

“All the conspiracy, all the stuff they say about the group, I’ve got nothing to do with that,” House told MMA Fighting. “I just like the message: Where we go one, we go all.