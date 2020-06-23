The Ultimate Fighting Championship continued a busy June with UFC on ESPN 11 over the weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Curtis Blaydes overwhelmed Alexander Volkov in the main event to establish himself as one of the top heavyweight contenders.

Following the event, the Nevada State Athletic Commission released the full list of medical suspensions from the night with co-main event Josh Emmett and four others receiving potential six-month layoffs.

Emmett, who was part of a Fight of the Year candidate with Shane Burgos, will miss 180 days until he has his left cleared by an orthopedic sports medicine doctor. The other lengthy layoffs went to Roosevelt Roberts, Tecia Torres, Brianna van Buren, and Cortney Case.

How long could your favorite fighter be sidelined?

A full look at the UFC on ESPN 11 medical suspensions can be seen below, via MMAjunkie.com.

UFC on ESPN 11 Medical Suspensions

Curtis Blaydes: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to lip laceration.

Alexander Volkov: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Josh Emmett: Suspended 180 days or until MRI of left knee is cleared by orthopedic sports medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Shane Burgos: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days or until laceration under right eye is cleared by a doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Marion Reneau: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to a “hard fight”

Belal Muhammad: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to right eyebrow laceration

Roosevelt Roberts: Suspended 180 days or until MRI and x-ray of left elbow is cleared by an orthopedic medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Clay Guida: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 30 days

Tecia Torres: Suspended 180 days or until left hand x-ray is cleared by orthopedic/sports medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Brianna van Buren: Suspended 180 days or until right hand is cleared by an orthopedic/sports medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Marc-Andre Barriault: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Oskar Piechota: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 21 days

Cortney Casey: Suspended 180 days or until right hand and wrist x-rays are cleared by orthopedic/sports medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Justin Jaynes: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days or until right supraorbital laceration is cleared by a doctor

Frank Camacho: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days

Roxanne Modafferi: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Max Rohskopf: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to laceration above left eye