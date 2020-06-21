UFC on ESPN 11 Results: Curtis Blaydes Out Wrestles Alexander Volkov

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to action this weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for UFC on ESPN 11. In the main event of the night, top-ranked heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov went toe-to-toe in a one-sided bout.

Blaydes was able to overwhelm Volkov throughout the five-round fight en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Blaydes relied on his takedowns early and often to earn his fourth straight win, 49-46, 48-47, 49-46. During his victory, Blaydes set a UFC heavyweight record with 14 takedowns while going the distance for the first time in his career. Volkov, a former Bellator champion, meanwhile, has lost two of his last three fights.

“It was a good experience to go 25 minutes,” Blaydes said. “I know there are things I gotta work on, but a win is a win. I know I need to work on my conditioning after the third round. I’m happy with the win. Volkov is legit.”

A full look at the results from UFC on ESPN 11 can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN 11 Results

Curtis Blaydes def. Alexander Volkov via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 49-46)

Josh Emmett def. Shane Burgos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Raquel Pennington def. Marion Reneau via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Jim Miller def. Roosevelt Roberts via submission (armbar) — Round 1, 2:25

Bobby Green def. Clay Guida via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Tecia Torres def. Brianna Van Buren via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Oskar Piechota via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:50

Gillian Robertson def. Cortney Casey via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 4:32

Justin Jaynes def. Frank Camacho via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:41

Lauren Murphy def. Roxanne Modafferi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Austin Hubbard def. Max Rohskopf via TKO (doctor stoppage) – Round 2, 5:00