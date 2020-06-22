UFC on ESPN 11 if in the books. The event over the weekend was held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with Curtis Blaydes overwhelming Alexander Volkov in the main event and co-main eventers Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos going back-and-forth for a “Fight of the Year” effort.

Following the event, the Nevada State Athletic Commission released the fighter salaries from the weekend.

Leading the way on the disclosed payroll was 35-fight UFC veteran Jim Miller, who earned a first-round submission win over Roosevelt Roberts in a 160-pound catchweight bout. Miller took home a $208,000 payday for his efforts.

Other fighters to bank six-figures on the night were Blaydes ($180,000), Emmett ($152,000), Raquel Pennington ($126,000), and Belal Muhammad ($100,000).

The disclosed figures released do not include any money from outside sponsors. UFC on ESPN 11 purses also exclude any locker room bonuses, the required Reebok outfitting pay, and do not include the $50,000 for Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses.

The $50,000 performance bonuses went to Miller, UFC newcomer Justin Jaynes, and to Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos who were part of a “Fight of the Year” candidate.

A full look at the UFC on ESPN 11 fighter salaries can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN 11 Fighter Salaries

MAIN CARD

Curtis Blaydes ($90,000 + $90,000 win bonus = $180,000) vs. Alexander Volkov ($80,000)

Josh Emmett ($76,000 + $76,000 win bonus = $152,000) vs. Shane Burgos ($75,000)

Raquel Pennington ($63,000 + $63,000 win bonus = $126,000) def. Marion Reneau ($38,000)

Belal Muhammad ($50,000 + $50,000 win bonus = $100,000) def. Lyman Good ($28,000)

Jim Miller ($104,000 + $104,000 win bonus = $208,000) def. Roosevelt Roberts ($25,000)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Bobby Green ($36,000 + $36,000 win bonus = $72,000) def. Clay Guida ($73,000)

Tecia Torres ($48,000 + $48,000 win bonus = $96,000) def. Brianna Van Buren ($14,000)

Marc-Andre Barriault ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Oskar Piechota ($20,000)

Gillian Robertson ($25,000 + $25,000 win bonus = $50,000) def. Cortney Casey ($53,000)

Justin Jaynes ($12,000 + $12,000 win bonus = $24,000) def. Frank Camacho ($25,000)

Lauren Murphy ($38,000 + $38,000 win bonus = $76,000) def. Roxanne Modafferi ($50,000)

Austin Hubbard ($25,000 + $25,000 win bonus = $50,000) def. Max Rohskopf ($12,000)

