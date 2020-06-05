UFC 250: Cornerman Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Fighter Remains on Card

Coronavirus has struck UFC 250. As the Ultimate Fighting Championship continues to move forward despite the pandemic, a cornerman for Ian Heinisch has tested positive for COVID-19. TSN was the first to report the news.

As a result of the positive test, Heinisch has been pulled from his scheduled bout with Gerald Meerschaert for precautionary reasons.

However, a second test was later administered and it returned as a false negative, so the fight — which is is being overseen by the Nevada Athletic Commission — is back on, according to MMAjunkie.com.

Anthony Ivy, who was initially picked as a replacement for Heinisch, will remain on the UFC roster despite no longer competing at the pay-per-view event.

UFC 250 is set to take place on Saturday, June 6 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event for UFC 250, two-division champion Amanda Nunes will put the women’s featherweight title on the line against top contender Felicia Spencer. The co-main event features top-ranked bantamweights Cody Garbrandt and Raphael Assuncao.

UFC 250 Embedded Videos: Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer

UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer – Video Preview & Breakdown

UFC 250 Fight Card

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer – for women’s featherweight title
  • Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt
  • Cory Sandhagen vs. Aljamain Sterling
  • Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin
  • Sean O’Malley vs. Eddie Wineland

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8:00 p.m. ET)

  • Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper
  • Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert
  • Brian Kelleher vs. Cody Stamann
  • Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)

  • Jussier Formiga vs. Alex Perez
  • Devin Clark vs. Alonzo Menifield

UFC 250: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer
Date: Saturday, June 6
Venue: UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: Pay-per-view

WATCH: UFC 250 Countdown Full Episode – Nunes vs Spencer

