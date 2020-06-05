Coronavirus has struck UFC 250. As the Ultimate Fighting Championship continues to move forward despite the pandemic, a cornerman for Ian Heinisch has tested positive for COVID-19. TSN was the first to report the news.

As a result of the positive test, Heinisch has been pulled from his scheduled bout with Gerald Meerschaert for precautionary reasons.

However, a second test was later administered and it returned as a false negative, so the fight — which is is being overseen by the Nevada Athletic Commission — is back on, according to MMAjunkie.com.

Anthony Ivy, who was initially picked as a replacement for Heinisch, will remain on the UFC roster despite no longer competing at the pay-per-view event.

UFC 250 is set to take place on Saturday, June 6 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event for UFC 250, two-division champion Amanda Nunes will put the women’s featherweight title on the line against top contender Felicia Spencer. The co-main event features top-ranked bantamweights Cody Garbrandt and Raphael Assuncao.

UFC 250 Fight Card

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Champ Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer – for women’s featherweight title

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

Cory Sandhagen vs. Aljamain Sterling

Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Sean O’Malley vs. Eddie Wineland

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper

Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Brian Kelleher vs. Cody Stamann

Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Jussier Formiga vs. Alex Perez

Devin Clark vs. Alonzo Menifield

UFC 250: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer

Date: Saturday, June 6

Venue: UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view