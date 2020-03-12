Joanna Jedrzejczyk Gives Update on Hematoma; Will Undergo Surgery

Joanna Jedrzejczyk went back and forth with strawweight champion Zhang Weili in the co-main event of UFC 248 in what was an epic, future Hall of Fame bout. Unfortunately for the former champion, she suffered a massive hematoma on her forehead that left her almost unrecognizable.

Now that the fight is a few days in the rearview mirror, Jedrzejczyk has provided a health update and revealed that she will be undergoing surgery in her native Poland.

“My whole face is bruised but … there’s no more swelling on my head,” Jedrzejczyk told TMZ Sports. “It’s more on my face, and like my neck. It’s going down, but it’s much better.

“I scheduled surgery in Poland with the best plastic surgeon, so it’s all good. On Monday, I’ll have a small medical procedure on my ear and the swelling will go down and I will be ready to rock and roll.”

UFC 248 Results

Israel Adesanya def. Yoel Romero via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Zhang Weili def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

Beneil Dariush def. Drakkar Klose via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 1:00

Neil Magny def. Li Jingliang via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alex Oliveira def. Max Griffin via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Sean O’Malley def. Jose Quinonez via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:02

Mark Madsen def. Austin Hubbard via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Rodolfo Vieira def. Saparbek Safarov via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 1, 2:58

Gerald Meerschaert def. Deron Winn via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 2:13

Giga Chikadze def. Jamall Emmers via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Danaa Batgerel def. Guido Cannetti via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:01