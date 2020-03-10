UFC 248 Medical Suspensions: Israel Adesanya Could Face 6 Month Layoff

UFC 248 is in the books and now we are learning the medical suspensions that have stemmed from the event. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya could be sidelined for up to six months following his win over Yoel Romero, while co-main eventers Zhang Wilie and Joanna Jedrzejczyk are facing surprisingly short bans despite their all-out war.

Zhang and Jedrzejczyk both earned suspensions until May 7, with no contact until April 22.

All fighters on the card received 60-day suspensions, while Max Griffin, Sean O’Malley, Mark O. Madsen, Gerald Meerschaert, and Danaa Batgerel all could face the maximum of six months on the sideline.

A full look at the UFC 248 medical suspensions can be seen below.

UFC 248 Medical Suspensions

Israel Adesanya : Must have x-ray of both feet. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/7/20 with no contact until 3/29/20.

: Must have x-ray of both feet. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/7/20 with no contact until 3/29/20. Zhang Weili: Suspended until 5/7/20 with no contact until 4/22/20.

Suspended until 5/7/20 with no contact until 4/22/20. Joanna Jedrzejczyk: Suspended until 5/7/20 with no contact until 4/22/20.

Suspended until 5/7/20 with no contact until 4/22/20. Beneil Dariush: Must have MRI of right knee. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20.

Must have MRI of right knee. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Drakkar Klose: Suspended until 4/22/20 with no contact until 4/7/20.

Suspended until 4/22/20 with no contact until 4/7/20. Li Jingliang: Suspended until 4/22/20 with no contact until 4/7/20.

Suspended until 4/22/20 with no contact until 4/7/20. Alex Oliveira: Suspended until 4/22/20 with no contact until 4/7/20.

Suspended until 4/22/20 with no contact until 4/7/20. Max Griffin: Must have x-ray or MRI of left shoulder. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/22/20, because of facial lacerations.

Must have x-ray or MRI of left shoulder. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/22/20, because of facial lacerations. Sean O’Malley: Must have x-ray of left foot. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/7/20 with no contact until 3/29/20.

Must have x-ray of left foot. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/7/20 with no contact until 3/29/20. Jose Quinonez: Suspended until 4/22/20 with no contact until 4/7/20.

Suspended until 4/22/20 with no contact until 4/7/20. Mark O. Madsen: Must have jaw fracture cleared by maxillofacial surgeon or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/22/20 with no contact until 4/7/20.

Must have jaw fracture cleared by maxillofacial surgeon or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/22/20 with no contact until 4/7/20. Rodolfo Vieira: Suspended until 4/7/20 with no contact until 3/29/20 because of laceration.

Suspended until 4/7/20 with no contact until 3/29/20 because of laceration. Gerald Meerschaert: Must have x-ray of left ankle. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/7/20 with no contact until 3/29/20.

Must have x-ray of left ankle. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/7/20 with no contact until 3/29/20. Deron Winn: Suspended until 4/7/20 with no contact until 3/29/20.

Suspended until 4/7/20 with no contact until 3/29/20. Giga Chikadze: Suspended until 4/22/20 with no contact until 4/7/20 because of facial laceration.

Suspended until 4/22/20 with no contact until 4/7/20 because of facial laceration. Danaa Batgerel: Must have x-ray of right foot. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/7/20 with no contact until 3/29/20.

Must have x-ray of right foot. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/7/20 with no contact until 3/29/20. Guido Cannetti: Suspended until 4/22/20 with no contact until 4/7/20 because of left leg pain.