UFC 248 is in the books. The pay-per-view took place over the weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada with Israel Adesanya and Zhang Weili retaining their titles. The main event was lackluster, but Adesanya and challenger Yoel Romero both earned big paydays for their bout.

On Monday, March 9, the Nevada State Athletic Commission released the disclosed fighter purses from the pay-per-view.

Adesanya, the middleweight champion, took home $500,000 of the disclosed $2 million payroll from the event. Romero earned $350,000 for his efforts.

Women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili took home $200,000 for her big win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk, who picked up $106,000, while the other fighters to earn six-figures were Neil Magny ($152,000), Beneil Dariush ($140,000), and Alex Oliveira ($128,000).

The figures released do not include any money from outside sponsors. UFC 248 purses also exclude any locker room bonuses and required Reebok outfitting pay, along with the $50,000 for Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses.

A full look at the UFC 248 fighter salaries can be seen below, via MMAjunkie.com.

UFC 248 Fighter Salaries

Israel Adesanya: $500,000 (no win bonus)

def. Yoel Romero: $350,000 Zhang Weili: $200,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus)

def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk: $106,000 Beneil Dariush: $140,000 (includes $70,000 win bonus)

def. Drakkar Klose: $40,000 Neil Magny: $152,000 (includes $76,000 win bonus)

def. Li Jingliang: $64,000 Alex Oliveira: $128,000 (includes $64,000 win bonus)

def. Max Griffin: $35,000 Sean O’Malley: $70,000 (includes $35,000 win bonus)

def. Jose Quinonez: $33,000 Mark Madsen: $66,000 (includes $33,000 win bonus)

def. Austin Hubbard: $12,000 Rodolfo Vieira: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus)

def. Saparbek Safarov: $22,000 Gerald Meerschaert: $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus)

def. Deron Winn: $12,000 Giga Chikadze: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)

def. Jamall Emmers: $10,000 Danaa Batgerel: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus)

