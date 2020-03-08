The UFC 248 co-main event between women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk stole the show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 7 with an instant classic that is surely headed to the UFC Hall of Fame in the future.

The two 115-pounders went toe-to-toe in a thrilling five-round war that was difficult to decide.

In the end, Zhang was able to retain her title after a split-decision, but both women left it all in the cage and earned a thunderous applause from the crowd. Zhang and Jedrzejczyk were also awarded the $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus.

Here are the highlights from the epic bout.

Stiff shot lands after the bell #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/HJTXu40LpR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 8, 2020

WARRIORS. 👊 Weili and Joanna putting it all on the line for the right to be called champion! 🏆 #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/uav5jTjn4B — UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020

Arguably the GREATEST fight in women's mixed martial arts history! 👏 Only ONE can be champion. SCORECARDS BELOW. ⬇️ #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/Gjl0SR8aUZ — UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020

And here are the post-fight interviews.

If you missed out on all of Saturday night’s action, we have you covered.

A full look at the UFC 248 results can be seen below.

UFC 248 Results

Israel Adesanya def. Yoel Romero via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Zhang Weili def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

Beneil Dariush def. Drakkar Klose via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 1:00

Neil Magny def. Li Jingliang via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alex Oliveira def. Max Griffin via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Sean O’Malley def. Jose Quinonez via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:02

Mark Madsen def. Austin Hubbard via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Rodolfo Vieira def. Saparbek Safarov via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 1, 2:58

Gerald Meerschaert def. Deron Winn via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 2:13

Giga Chikadze def. Jamall Emmers via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Danaa Batgerel def. Guido Cannetti via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:01