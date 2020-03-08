WATCH: Zhang Weili & Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s Epic Hall of Fame-Worthy Bout

|

The UFC 248 co-main event between women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk stole the show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 7 with an instant classic that is surely headed to the UFC Hall of Fame in the future.

The two 115-pounders went toe-to-toe in a thrilling five-round war that was difficult to decide.

In the end, Zhang was able to retain her title after a split-decision, but both women left it all in the cage and earned a thunderous applause from the crowd. Zhang and Jedrzejczyk were also awarded the $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus.

Here are the highlights from the epic bout.

And here. We. GO!! #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/BokA2UOfwz

— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) March 8, 2020

Stiff shot lands after the bell #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/HJTXu40LpR

— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 8, 2020

🏆🇨🇳 The champion teeing off! #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/Al6ZsMBSqr

— UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020

THIS KICK! 😲💥

Stream #UFC248 on ESPN+ ➡️ https://t.co/WPvP7mFN8C pic.twitter.com/U0Umlh1Pdf

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 8, 2020

🏆 STRAP IN. CHAMPIONSHIP ROUNDS.#UFC248 pic.twitter.com/WGWERTWUQr

— UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020

WARRIORS. 👊

Weili and Joanna putting it all on the line for the right to be called champion! 🏆 #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/uav5jTjn4B

— UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020

Instant. Classic. #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/0yara8GIDn

— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) March 8, 2020

Arguably the GREATEST fight in women's mixed martial arts history! 👏

Only ONE can be champion. SCORECARDS BELOW. ⬇️ #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/Gjl0SR8aUZ

— UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020

And here are the post-fight interviews.

If you missed out on all of Saturday night’s action, we have you covered.

A full look at the UFC 248 results can be seen below.

UFC 248 Results

View this post on Instagram

NO QUESTION. (B2YB @ToyoTires) #UFC248

A post shared by ufc (@ufc) on

  • Israel Adesanya def. Yoel Romero via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)
  • Zhang Weili def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)
  • Beneil Dariush def. Drakkar Klose via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 1:00
  • Neil Magny def. Li Jingliang via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Alex Oliveira def. Max Griffin via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Sean O’Malley def. Jose Quinonez via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:02
  • Mark Madsen def. Austin Hubbard via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Rodolfo Vieira def. Saparbek Safarov via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 1, 2:58
  • Gerald Meerschaert def. Deron Winn via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 2:13
  • Giga Chikadze def. Jamall Emmers via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Danaa Batgerel def. Guido Cannetti via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:01
Read More:
SportsMMA,UFC,UFC 248,WMMA
COED Writer
Josh SanchezCOED Writer
Josh became editor at COED in 2016 and is also the Editor-in-Chief of Campus Sports. He studied journalism at Seton Hill University and is a member of the FWAA and USBWA. His work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, ESPN.com, FOXSports.com, CBSSSports.com, along with others. You can contact Josh at: josh.sanchez@teamcoed.com.
  • 10678531520930918