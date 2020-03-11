UFC 248 Fight Motion: Watch Video Highlights In Super Slow-Motion

The Ultimate Fighting Championship saw UFC 248 bring a lackluster main event, but the pay-per-view was still met with a positive reception thanks to a Hall of Fame worth co-main event scrap between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women’s strawweight title.

The two women went toe-to-toe for five rounds in an epic clash that is being touted as the best women’s fight in UFC history. When it was all said and done, Zhang retained her title with a razor-close judge’s decision.

Adesanya and Romero failed to live up to the hype, but Adesanya was able to do enough to retain his middleweight title.

To relive the action, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has called on its high-definition, super slow-motion cameras to deliver the promotion’s one-of-a-kind “UFC 248: Fight Motion” highlights. The highlights give you a better idea of just how punishing and damaging the best strikes of the night were.

You can check out the full super slow-motion video highlights from “UFC 248: Fight Motion” below.

If you missed out on Saturday night’s action, we have you covered.

A full look at the results from UFC 248 can be seen below.

UFC 248 Results

Israel Adesanya def. Yoel Romero via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Zhang Weili def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

Beneil Dariush def. Drakkar Klose via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 1:00

Neil Magny def. Li Jingliang via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alex Oliveira def. Max Griffin via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Sean O’Malley def. Jose Quinonez via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:02

Mark Madsen def. Austin Hubbard via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Rodolfo Vieira def. Saparbek Safarov via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 1, 2:58

Gerald Meerschaert def. Deron Winn via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 2:13

Giga Chikadze def. Jamall Emmers via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Danaa Batgerel def. Guido Cannetti via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:01