UFC 248 Live Stream: Watch Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero Online

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time! UFC 248 is finally here with two title fights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line against top contender Yoel Romero. The co-main event features women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili makes the first defense of her 115-pound belt against former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

The featured prelim of the night is Sean O’Malley, who is returning from a two-year layoff, against Jose Quinonez. The main card then kicks off with Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira. Other bouts on the main card include Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny and Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose.

How can you tune in to the action?

All of the information you need to watch UFC 248 can be seen below.

UFC 248: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 248: Adesanya vs Romero

Date: Saturday, March 7

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

How To Watch UFC 248 Online

The UFC 248 main card will begin this Saturday, March 7, at 10:00 P.M. and can be watched online with ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app. Here are your options in detail:

ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

To order UFC 248, you must be subscribed to ESPN+. Once you are subscribed to the streaming service, you can order the pay-per-view for $59.99. After the event is ordered, you can watch online via your mobile device, computer, Roku, Apple TV, or any device that has the ESPN app. ESPN+ costs $4.99/month.

For those interested in saving money, you can save 30% when you upgrade and bundle. With the bundle package, you get the pay-per-view event and ESPN+ for a year at the price of $79.98.

ESPN Prelims

UFC 248 ESPN prelims begin at 8:00 P.M, you may stream the fights for via WatchESPN or ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass. ESPN+ is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand content on TVs, computer or mobile device. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. Once signed up, simply download the Watch ESPN for your computer, phone or mobile device to start