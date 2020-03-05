WATCH: Yoel Romero’s Top 5 Best Finishes (VIDEO)

Yoel Romero is one of the most feared fighters on the UFC roster. Every time Romero enters the Octagon, you are guaranteed to see some high-impact violence inside of the cage with the former Olympic freestyle wrestling silver medalist racking up impressive finishes throughout his mixed martial arts career.

But what are some of the biggest and best finishes for the “Soldier of God”?

Ahead of his middleweight title shot against Yoel Romero in the main event of the UFC 248 pay-per-view, the promotion released a highlight video featuring the top-five finishes of his career inside of the Octagon.

Here are the top five finishes of Yoel Romero’s UFC career.

Yoel Romero’s Top 5 Finishes

An Olympic silver medalist, Yoel Romero made the successful transition to MMA and has become one of the most feared middleweight’s on the planet. Take a look back at some of his top finishes in his UFC career.

UFC 248: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero
Date: Saturday, March 7
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 248 Fight Card

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero – for middleweight title
  • Champ Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk – for strawweight title
  • Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose
  • Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny
  • Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

  • Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez
  • Austin Hubbard vs. Mark Madsen
  • Saparbek Safarov vs. Rodolfo Vieira
  • Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

  • Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire
  • Giga Chikadze vs. Jamall Emmers
  • Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti
