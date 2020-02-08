UFC 247 Live Stream: Watch Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes Online

Jon Jones is back! On Saturday, February 8, the UFC returns to pay-per-view with UFC 247 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. In the main event of the night, Jones puts his light heavyweight championship on the line against undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes.

Reyes is predicting a shocking upset win and a new era at 205-pounds.

“It’s time. It’s 2020. It’s a new decade, time for a new champion,” Reyes told MMA Fighting leading up to the fight. “He’s had his run. It was a good run but it’s time. King Dom is ready to take the throne.”

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko defends the women’s flyweight title against Katlyn Chookagian.

How can you tune in to the action?

All of the information you need to watch UFC 247 can be seen below.

UFC 247: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes

Date: Saturday, February 8

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Toyota Center

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

How To Watch UFC 247 Online

The UFC 247 main card will begin this Saturday, February 8, at 10:00 P.M. and can be watched online with ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app. Here are your options in detail:

ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

To order UFC 247, you must be subscribed to ESPN+. Once you are subscribed to the streaming service, you can order the pay-per-view for $59.99. After the event is ordered, you can watch online via your mobile device, computer, Roku, Apple TV, or any device that has the ESPN app. ESPN+ costs $4.99/month.

For those interested in saving money, you can save 30% when you upgrade and bundle. With the bundle package, you get the pay-per-view event and ESPN+ for a year at the price of $79.98.

ESPN Prelims

UFC 247 ESPN prelims begin at 8:00 P.M, you may stream the fights for via WatchESPN or ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass. ESPN+ is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand content on TVs, computer or mobile device. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. Once signed up, simply download the Watch ESPN for your computer, phone or mobile device to start streaming.