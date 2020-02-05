UFC 247 Live Stream: Watch Athlete Panel Online

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to pay-per-view on Saturday, February 8 with Jon Jones set to defend his light heavyweight championship against undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes.

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko will be defending her women’s flyweight title against Katlyn Chookagian.

Ahead of this weekend’s pay-per-view event, the top fighters on the card will take the stage in front of the public for a special athlete panel. There will be two sessions hosted by Jon Anik, with Reyes, Chookagian, and Ilir Latifi participating in the first session, while Jones, Shevchenko, and Derrick Lewis will participate in the second meeting.

You can catch the athlete panel below beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Ahead of UFC 247, the featured fighters take part in a two-part Athlete Panel hosted By Jon Anik. Session one at 7p ET with Dominick Reyes, Katlyn Chookagian, and Ilir Latifi, and session two at 7:45p ET with light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones, women’s strawweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, and Derrick Lewis.

UFC 247: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes

Date: Saturday, February 8

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Toyota Center

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 247 Fight Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Jon Jones (c) vs. Dominick Reyes – light heavyweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Katlyn Chookagian – flyweight championship

Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa

Mirsad Bektić vs. Dan Ige

Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Vera

Trevin Gyles vs. Antonio Arroyo

Alex Moreno vs. Kalinn Williams — Dhiego Lima Injured

Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee

Early Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)

Myles Johns vs. Mario Bautista

Domingo Pilarte vs. Journey Newson

Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez