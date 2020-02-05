XFL Betting Odds 2020: Who Will Win League Title?

The return of the XFL is just around the corner. This weekend, the league will be relaunching with its 8 teams and the oddsmakers are already weighing in on the most likely team to take home the championship.

The eight teams in the XFL are the DC Defenders, Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks, Seattle Dragons and Tampa Bay Vipers. In August of 2019, the official names and logos for all of the XFL franchises were announced.

According to the oddsmakers, it is the Dallas Renegades who are leading the way and favored to hoist the league trophy.

The New York Guardians, Los Angeles Wildcats, Tampa Bay Vipers, and Houston Roughnecks round out the top five. The biggest longshots are the Seattle Dragons and St. Louis Battle Hawks.

There have also been odds released for the over/under on win totals and which former NFL star is the most likely to suit up in the XFL.

How do the folks in Las Vegas see your favorite team’s chances to take home the league title?

A full look at the 2020 XFL title odds and other odds and ends can be seen below.

XFL Title Odds

XFL Outright Winner 

                                                11/21/19            Current (2/4/20)

Dallas Renegades                     3/1                    7/2

DC Defenders                           8/1                    7/2

Tampa Bay Vipers                     5/1                    7/2

Houston Roughnecks                15/2                  7/1

LA Wildcats                              5/1                    7/1

St. Louis Battle Hawks               10/1                  7/1

New York Guardians                  4/1                    15/2

Seattle Dragons                        10/1                  9/1

XFL Over/Under Win Totals (Alphabetically)

Dallas Renegades                     6

DC Defenders                           5½

Houston Roughnecks                6

LA Wildcats                              4

New York Guardians                  4

Seattle Dragons                        3½

St. Louis Battle Hawks               3½

Tampa Bay Vipers                     7½

 

XFL Over/Under Win Totals (From Highest to Lowest)

Tampa Bay Vipers                     7½

Dallas Renegades                     6

Houston Roughnecks                6

DC Defenders                           5½

LA Wildcats                              4

New York Guardians                  4

Seattle Dragons                        3½

St. Louis Battle Hawks               3½

 

First one to play in XFL

Chad Johnson                          5/1

Adam Pacman Jones                7/1

Josh Gordon                             10/1

Johnny Manziel                         12/1

Randy Gregory                          12/1

Vontaze Burfict                         12/1

Colin Kaepernick                       20/1

Terrell Owens                            20/1

Dez Bryant                                33/1

Michael Vick                             50/1

Antonio Brown                           100/1

Greg Hardy                               100/1

Marshawn Lynch                       100/1

Tim Tebow                                100/1

Tom Brady                                500/1

