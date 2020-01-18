Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone Live Stream: Watch UFC 246 Online

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time! UFC 246 is just hours away at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada as fan-favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone welcomes former two-division champion Conor McGregor back to the Octagon for the first time in over a year in the main event of the UFC’s first pay-per-view event of 2020.

McGregor vs. Cerrone will be contested at 170 pounds.

In the co-main event of the night, former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm is set to square off against former title contender Raquel Pennington.

The main card will also feature Maurice Greene vs. Aleksei Oleinik and Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne, while a lightweight contest between former champion Anthony Pettis and Diego Ferreira will open the pay-per-view main card. Leading into the pay-per-view is a women’s flyweight bout between undefeated prospect Maycee Barber and veteran Roxanne Modafferi live on ESPN.

How can you tune in to the action?

All of the information you need to watch UFC 246 can be seen below.

UFC 246: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2020

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

How To Watch UFC 246 Online

The UFC 246 main card will begin this Saturday, January 18, at 10:00 P.M. and can be watched online with ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app. Here are your options in detail:

ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

To order UFC 246, you must be subscribed to ESPN+. Once you are subscribed to the streaming service, you can order the pay-per-view for $59.99. After the event is ordered, you can watch online via your mobile device, computer, Roku, Apple TV, or any device that has the ESPN app. ESPN+ costs $4.99/month.

For those interested in saving money, you can save 30% when you upgrade and bundle. With the bundle package, you get the pay-per-view event and ESPN+ for a year at the price of $79.98.

ESPN Prelims

UFC 246 ESPN prelims begin at 8:00 P.M, you may stream the fights for via WatchESPN or ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass. ESPN+ is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand content on TVs, computer or mobile device. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. Once signed up, simply download the Watch ESPN for your computer, phone or mobile device to start streaming.