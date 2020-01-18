The day is finally here. Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone is set to take place in the main event of UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

McGregor is favored in the eyes of the oddsmakers, but who are the fans pulling for?

The team over at gaming industry site casinoinsider.com compiled mentions from over 50,000 tweets to determine which opponent is most commonly preferred in every state. The date was compiled using trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data. Hashtags included #teammcgregor or #teamcerrone.

When it was all said and down, Twitter users appear to prefer McGregor over Cowboy, which comes as no surprise considering McGregor’s incredible reach and star power.

The official breakdown was McGregor 29 states, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone 21 states.

Here is a full look at the map:

McGregor last appeared inside of the Octagon in October 2018 when he suffered a submission loss to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Prior to his loss to Nurmagomedov, McGregor was on a two-fight winning streak with a welterweight bout victory over Nate Diaz and a Performance of the Night against Eddie Alvarez to claim the 155-pound title on November 12, 2016. However, McGregor was later stripped of the title due to inactivity — he was previously stripped of the featherweight belt after winning the lightweight crown.

Cerrone, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after a two-fight losing streak. “Cowboy” went 2-2 in 2019 with wins over Al Iaquinta and Alexander Hernandez, while suffering losses to top lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. Three of Cerrone’s last four fights earned him $50,000 bonuses for Fight of the Night.

According to BetMGM.com, McGregor opened as nearly a 3-to-1 favorite. The moneyline currently has the former two-division champion as a -278 favorite for the welterweight bout while Cowboy sits at +200. That means a $100 wager on Cerrone would net you $200 in wins, while you would have to bet $278 on McGregor to win $100.

The UFC 246 main card will officially kickoff at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 18 exclusively on pay-per-view.