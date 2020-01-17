Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone officially kicks off the Ultimate Fighting Championship‘s 2020 pay-per-view calendar at UFC 246 which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two fighters will face off in a welterweight bout that serves as the main event.

The event will also feature former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm against former title contender Raquel Pennington, and a lightweight clash between former titleholder Anthony Pettis and Carlos Diego Ferreira.

Ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins at the host hotel.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

A full look at the official weigh-in results for UFC 246 can be seen below.

UFC 246 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Conor McGregor (170) vs. Donald Cerrone (170)

Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Raquel Pennington (136)

Maurice Greene (243) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (238)

Claudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Alexa Grasso (121.5)*

Diego Ferreira (155.5) vs. Anthony Pettis (155.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Maycee Barber (126) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (125)

Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146)

Askar Askarov (126) vs. Tim Elliott (125.5)

Drew Dober (155.5) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Aleksa Camur (204) vs. Justin Ledet (205)

Brian Kelleher (136) vs. Ode Osbourne (135)

J.J. Aldrich (125.5) vs. Sabina Mazo (126.25)**

* Grasso misses strawweight limit by 5.5 pounds, As a result, the Nevada State Athletic Commission scrapped the bout from the event.

** Mazo missed women’s flyweight limit by .25 pounds

UFC 246: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2020

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

McGregor last appeared inside of the Octagon in October 2018 when he suffered a submission loss to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Prior to his loss to Nurmagomedov, McGregor was on a two-fight winning streak with a welterweight bout victory over Nate Diaz and a Performance of the Night against Eddie Alvarez to claim the 155-pound title on November 12, 2016. However, McGregor was later stripped of the title due to inactivity — he was previously stripped of the featherweight belt after winning the lightweight crown.

Cerrone, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after a two-fight losing streak. “Cowboy” went 2-2 in 2019 with wins over Al Iaquinta and Alexander Hernandez, while suffering losses to top lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. Three of Cerrone’s last four fights earned him $50,000 bonuses for Fight of the Night.

According to BetMGM.com, McGregor opened as nearly a 3-to-1 favorite. The moneyline currently has the former two-division champion as a -278 favorite for the welterweight bout while Cowboy sits at +200. That means a $100 wager on Cerrone would net you $200 in wins, while you would have to bet $278 on McGregor to win $100.

The UFC 246 main card will officially kickoff at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 18 exclusively on pay-per-view.