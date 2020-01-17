Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone officially kicks off the Ultimate Fighting Championship‘s 2020 pay-per-view calendar at UFC 246 which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two fighters will face off in a welterweight bout that serves as the main event.
The event will also feature former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm against former title contender Raquel Pennington, and a lightweight clash between former titleholder Anthony Pettis and Carlos Diego Ferreira.
Ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins at the host hotel.
Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?
A full look at the official weigh-in results for UFC 246 can be seen below.
UFC 246 Weigh-in Results
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)
- Conor McGregor (170) vs. Donald Cerrone (170)
- Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Raquel Pennington (136)
- Maurice Greene (243) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (238)
Claudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Alexa Grasso (121.5)*
- Diego Ferreira (155.5) vs. Anthony Pettis (155.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8:00 p.m. ET)
- Maycee Barber (126) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (125)
- Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146)
- Askar Askarov (126) vs. Tim Elliott (125.5)
- Drew Dober (155.5) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156)
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)
- Aleksa Camur (204) vs. Justin Ledet (205)
- Brian Kelleher (136) vs. Ode Osbourne (135)
- J.J. Aldrich (125.5) vs. Sabina Mazo (126.25)**
* Grasso misses strawweight limit by 5.5 pounds, As a result, the Nevada State Athletic Commission scrapped the bout from the event.
** Mazo missed women’s flyweight limit by .25 pounds
UFC 246: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy
Date: Saturday, January 18, 2020
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+
McGregor last appeared inside of the Octagon in October 2018 when he suffered a submission loss to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Prior to his loss to Nurmagomedov, McGregor was on a two-fight winning streak with a welterweight bout victory over Nate Diaz and a Performance of the Night against Eddie Alvarez to claim the 155-pound title on November 12, 2016. However, McGregor was later stripped of the title due to inactivity — he was previously stripped of the featherweight belt after winning the lightweight crown.
Cerrone, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after a two-fight losing streak. “Cowboy” went 2-2 in 2019 with wins over Al Iaquinta and Alexander Hernandez, while suffering losses to top lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. Three of Cerrone’s last four fights earned him $50,000 bonuses for Fight of the Night.
According to BetMGM.com, McGregor opened as nearly a 3-to-1 favorite. The moneyline currently has the former two-division champion as a -278 favorite for the welterweight bout while Cowboy sits at +200. That means a $100 wager on Cerrone would net you $200 in wins, while you would have to bet $278 on McGregor to win $100.
The UFC 246 main card will officially kickoff at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 18 exclusively on pay-per-view.