Pete Buttigieg’s First Heartbreak? Boston College Football

We all experience heartbreak throughout our lives, but Pete Buttigieg had a unique answer regarding a question about heartbreak that most people would not have seen coming. In a profile with the New York Times, the former South Bend, Indiana mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful was asked who had broken his heart, and it was a college football team.

Buttigieg revealed that his heartbreak was from the Boston College football program when he was just 11 years old.

Growing up in South Bend, Buttigieg was a hardcore Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan, so when he was watching Notre Dame inch closer to the national championship game it was crushing to see the Fighting Irish fall at the hands of the Golden Eagles.

“I mean, Boston College. I was 11 years old. We were this close to the National Championship. And they came to South Bend, we were one game away, we had beaten Florida State, become No. 1,” Buttigieg told the Times. “There wasn’t a B.C.S. back then, so when you finish the season undefeated, you’re the champion. And they came into our stadium, and they broke my little heart.”

Michigan Street in downtown South Bend became Fighting Irish Drive this morning, as mayor Pete Buttigieg (center), his chief of staff Laura O’Sullivan and John Heisler did the honors. pic.twitter.com/RfPzigbHMa — John Heisler (@HeislerUCF) August 27, 2018

That, ladies and gentlemen, is how you show that you are relatable to the average voter, because who doesn’t get upset about the result of a football game from time to time?

The game Buttigieg was referring to came in 1993 when the undefeated Fighting Irish were the top-ranked team in the nation. Unfortunately, in the season finale, Boston College upset Notre Dame, 41-39, in front of the Fighting Irish’s home fans. The rivalry between Notre Dame and Boston College is known as the “Holy War.”

As for how the other candidates answered the question about their heartbreak, Bernie Sanders refused to answer, Deval Patrick said it was an ex-girlfriend, and Elizabeth Warren pointed to her ex-husband.

We have to say that Pete’s answer is the most relatable.