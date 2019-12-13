UFC 245 Weigh-in Results: Usman vs. Covington

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns on Saturday, December 14 with the final pay-per-view event of the year, UFC 245. The event — which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada — will feature a whopping three championship bouts.

In the main event, Kamaru Usman puts his welterweight title on the line against former interim titleholder Colby Covington.

The co-main event is featherweight championship bout between Max Holloway and top contender Alexander Volkanovski. Two-division women’s champion Amanda Nunes also defends her belt in a bout against women’s featherweight champ Germaine de Randamie. Veterans Jose Aldo and Urijah Faber also return to action for bouts on the main card.

Before the fights can become official, however, all of the fighters on the card had to step onto the scale at the host hotel for the official weigh-ins.

How did your favorite fighter hit the scale?

The official weigh-in results can be seen below:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Champ Kamaru Usman (170) vs. Colby Covington (170) – for welterweight title

Champ Max Holloway (145) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) – for featherweight title

Champ Amanda Nunes (134.5) vs. Germaine de Randamie (134.5) – for women’s bantamweight title

Jose Aldo (136) vs. Marlon Moraes (135.5)

Urijah Faber (135.5) vs. Petr Yan (135.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Geoff Neal (170) vs. Mike Perry (170.5)

Irene Aldana (135.5) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)

Omari Akhmedov (185.5) vs. Ian Heinisch (185.5)

Matt Brown (171) vs. Ben Saunders (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Chase Hooper (144.5) vs. Daniel Teymur (145.5)

Kai Kara-France (125.5) vs. Brandon Moreno (125.5)

Jessica Eye (131) vs. Viviane Araujo (126)

Oskar Piechota (186) vs. Punahele Soriano (185.5)

UFC 245: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2019

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+