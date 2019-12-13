Maxwell Football Club Announces 2019 Maxwell & Bednarik Award Winners

With the 2019 college football regular season in the books, the Maxwell Football Club has announced its winners for the Maxwell Award and Bednarik Award. The Maxwell Award is for overall performance on offense, defense or special teams, and the Chuck Bednarik Award recognizes outstanding defensive play.

The award winners come as no surprise, with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow bringing home the Maxwell Award and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive star Chase Young receiving the Chuck Bednarik Award.

Both players will be in New York City for the Heisman Trophy presentation. But if you ask LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, Burrow is the most deserving player of the honor.

“In my opinion, he should win it,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said, via ESPN.com. “In my opinion, he’s going to win it. The best thing about Joe is he’s a team player. All he wants to do is win this game. Individual awards are not high on his list. That’s what makes him such a great team player.”

This season, Burrow has thrown for a whopping 4,715 yards, 48 interceptions, and just six interceptions.

Maxwell Award Player of the Week: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU Tigers

Ring Season

Bednarik Award Player of the Week: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State Buckeyes

All God.. Forever grateful…🙏🏽 #BednarikAward

