UFC 245 Weigh-in Live Stream: Watch Ceremonial Weigh-in Online

The Ultimate Fighting Championship caps off a busy year on Saturday, December 14 with UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event features an impressive three title fights in the welterweight, featherweight, and women’s bantamweight divisions.
In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman puts his title on the line against top contender and former interim champ Colby Covington.
In the co-main event, featherweight titleholder Max Holloway takes on Alexander Volkanovski. If that wasn’t enough to get fans excited for the pay-per-view event, two-division champion Amanda Nunes faces off against former women’s featherweight champ Germaine de Randamie.
Before the fighters step into the cage, they will have one final opportunity to face off when they take the stage at T-Mobile Arena for the ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, December 13.
How can you tune in to watch the final staredowns?
You can watch the ceremonial weigh-ins below beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.
UFC 245: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington
Date: Saturday, December 14, 2019
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+
UFC 245 Fight Card
- Kamaru Usman (c) -185 vs. Colby Covington +155 — for the Welterweight championship
- Max Holloway (c) -185 vs. Alexander Volkanovski +155 — for the Featherweight championship
- Amanda Nunes (c) -340 vs. Germaine de Randamie +270 — for the Women’s featherweight championship
- Marlon Moraes -200 vs. Jose Aldo +160
- Petr Yan -500 vs. Urijah Faber +360
- Geoff Neal -250 vs. Mike Perry +200
- Matt Brown -360 vs. Ben Saunders +290
- Ketlen Vieria -185 vs. Irene Aldana +155
- Viviane Araujo -170 vs. Jessica Eye +140
- Chase Hooper -130 vs. Daniel Teymur +100
- Kai Kara France -140 vs. Brandon Moreno +110
- Punahele Soriano -115 vs. Oskar Piechota -115