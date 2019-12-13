UFC 245 Weigh-in Live Stream: Watch Ceremonial Weigh-in Online

The Ultimate Fighting Championship caps off a busy year on Saturday, December 14 with UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event features an impressive three title fights in the welterweight, featherweight, and women’s bantamweight divisions.

In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman puts his title on the line against top contender and former interim champ Colby Covington.

In the co-main event, featherweight titleholder Max Holloway takes on Alexander Volkanovski. If that wasn’t enough to get fans excited for the pay-per-view event, two-division champion Amanda Nunes faces off against former women’s featherweight champ Germaine de Randamie.

Before the fighters step into the cage, they will have one final opportunity to face off when they take the stage at T-Mobile Arena for the ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, December 13.

How can you tune in to watch the final staredowns?

You can watch the ceremonial weigh-ins below beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.

UFC 245: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2019

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 245 Fight Card

Kamaru Usman (c) -185 vs. Colby Covington +155 — for the Welterweight championship

Max Holloway (c) -185 vs. Alexander Volkanovski +155 — for the Featherweight championship

Amanda Nunes (c) -340 vs. Germaine de Randamie +270 — for the Women’s featherweight championship

Marlon Moraes -200 vs. Jose Aldo +160

Petr Yan -500 vs. Urijah Faber +360

Geoff Neal -250 vs. Mike Perry +200

Matt Brown -360 vs. Ben Saunders +290

Ketlen Vieria -185 vs. Irene Aldana +155

Viviane Araujo -170 vs. Jessica Eye +140

Chase Hooper -130 vs. Daniel Teymur +100

Kai Kara France -140 vs. Brandon Moreno +110

Punahele Soriano -115 vs. Oskar Piechota -115