Colby Covington UFC 245 Media Day: Full Video & Interview

Colby Covington is set to speak to the media on Thursday, December 11 for the UFC 245 media day. The former interim welterweight champion is in the final stages of his preparation for Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.
The event is the final pay-per-view of the UFC’s 2019 pay-per-view schedule.
Covington, who has not lost a fight since June 2016, won the interim welterweight championship over former lightweight titleholder Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225 on June 9, 2018. He was later stripped of his title, but returned to action with a dominating win over Robbie Lawler in August of this year.
Now, he is looking to settle his beef with Usman, who is a former training partner at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida.
You can check out the full Colby Covington UFC 245 media day below.
Colby Covington UFC 245 Media Day
Additional information on Saturday’s pay-per-view event can be seen below.
UFC 245: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington
Date: Saturday, December 14, 2019
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+
UFC 245 Fight Card
- Kamaru Usman (c) -185 vs. Colby Covington +155 — for the Welterweight championship
- Max Holloway (c) -185 vs. Alexander Volkanovski +155 — for the Featherweight championship
- Amanda Nunes (c) -340 vs. Germaine de Randamie +270 — for the Women’s featherweight championship
- Marlon Moraes -200 vs. Jose Aldo +160
- Petr Yan -500 vs. Urijah Faber +360
- Geoff Neal -250 vs. Mike Perry +200
- Matt Brown -360 vs. Ben Saunders +290
- Ketlen Vieria -185 vs. Irene Aldana +155
- Viviane Araujo -170 vs. Jessica Eye +140
- Chase Hooper -130 vs. Daniel Teymur +100
- Kai Kara France -140 vs. Brandon Moreno +110
- Punahele Soriano -115 vs. Oskar Piechota -115