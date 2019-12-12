Colby Covington UFC 245 Media Day: Full Video & Interview

Colby Covington is set to speak to the media on Thursday, December 11 for the UFC 245 media day. The former interim welterweight champion is in the final stages of his preparation for Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

The event is the final pay-per-view of the UFC’s 2019 pay-per-view schedule.

Covington, who has not lost a fight since June 2016, won the interim welterweight championship over former lightweight titleholder Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225 on June 9, 2018. He was later stripped of his title, but returned to action with a dominating win over Robbie Lawler in August of this year.

Now, he is looking to settle his beef with Usman, who is a former training partner at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida.

You can check out the full Colby Covington UFC 245 media day below.

Colby Covington UFC 245 Media Day

Additional information on Saturday’s pay-per-view event can be seen below.

UFC 245: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2019

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 245 Fight Card

Kamaru Usman (c) -185 vs. Colby Covington +155 — for the Welterweight championship

Max Holloway (c) -185 vs. Alexander Volkanovski +155 — for the Featherweight championship

Amanda Nunes (c) -340 vs. Germaine de Randamie +270 — for the Women’s featherweight championship

Marlon Moraes -200 vs. Jose Aldo +160

Petr Yan -500 vs. Urijah Faber +360

Geoff Neal -250 vs. Mike Perry +200

Matt Brown -360 vs. Ben Saunders +290

Ketlen Vieria -185 vs. Irene Aldana +155

Viviane Araujo -170 vs. Jessica Eye +140

Chase Hooper -130 vs. Daniel Teymur +100

Kai Kara France -140 vs. Brandon Moreno +110

Punahele Soriano -115 vs. Oskar Piechota -115