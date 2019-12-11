UFC 245 Athlete Panel Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is bringing the top stars from Saturday’s UFC 245 pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada to a special “Athlete Panel” on Wednesday, December 11. The champions and contenders from the top three fights will be in attendance for the session moderated by UFC analyst Megan Olivi.

The panel will be split into two sessions with the champions in one and contenders in the other.

Fans will be able to ask questions to the fighters and hear what is going on in their mind ahead of the big end of the year pay-per-view.

The participants are:

Megan Olivi – UFC analyst

Kamaru Usman – UFC welterweight champion

Colby Covington – No. 2 UFC welterweight

Max Holloway – UFC featherweight champion

Alexander Volkanovski – No. 1 UFC featherweight

Amanda Nunes – UFC women’s bantamweight & featherweight champion

Germaine de Randamie – No. 1 UFC women’s bantamweight

You can watch a live stream of the athlete panel below:

Additional information on Saturday’s pay-per-view event can be seen below.

UFC 245: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2019

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 245 Fight Card

Kamaru Usman (c) -185 vs. Colby Covington +155 — for the Welterweight championship

Max Holloway (c) -185 vs. Alexander Volkanovski +155 — for the Featherweight championship

Amanda Nunes (c) -340 vs. Germaine de Randamie +270 — for the Women’s featherweight championship

Marlon Moraes -200 vs. Jose Aldo +160

Petr Yan -500 vs. Urijah Faber +360

Geoff Neal -250 vs. Mike Perry +200

Matt Brown -360 vs. Ben Saunders +290

Ketlen Vieria -185 vs. Irene Aldana +155

Viviane Araujo -170 vs. Jessica Eye +140

Chase Hooper -130 vs. Daniel Teymur +100

Kai Kara France -140 vs. Brandon Moreno +110

Punahele Soriano -115 vs. Oskar Piechota -115