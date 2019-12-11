UFC 245 Athlete Panel Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is bringing the top stars from Saturday’s UFC 245 pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada to a special “Athlete Panel” on Wednesday, December 11. The champions and contenders from the top three fights will be in attendance for the session moderated by UFC analyst Megan Olivi.
The panel will be split into two sessions with the champions in one and contenders in the other.
Fans will be able to ask questions to the fighters and hear what is going on in their mind ahead of the big end of the year pay-per-view.
The participants are:
- Megan Olivi – UFC analyst
- Kamaru Usman – UFC welterweight champion
- Colby Covington – No. 2 UFC welterweight
- Max Holloway – UFC featherweight champion
- Alexander Volkanovski – No. 1 UFC featherweight
- Amanda Nunes – UFC women’s bantamweight & featherweight champion
- Germaine de Randamie – No. 1 UFC women’s bantamweight
Additional information on Saturday’s pay-per-view event can be seen below.
UFC 245: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington
Date: Saturday, December 14, 2019
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+
UFC 245 Fight Card
- Kamaru Usman (c) -185 vs. Colby Covington +155 — for the Welterweight championship
- Max Holloway (c) -185 vs. Alexander Volkanovski +155 — for the Featherweight championship
- Amanda Nunes (c) -340 vs. Germaine de Randamie +270 — for the Women’s featherweight championship
- Marlon Moraes -200 vs. Jose Aldo +160
- Petr Yan -500 vs. Urijah Faber +360
- Geoff Neal -250 vs. Mike Perry +200
- Matt Brown -360 vs. Ben Saunders +290
- Ketlen Vieria -185 vs. Irene Aldana +155
- Viviane Araujo -170 vs. Jessica Eye +140
- Chase Hooper -130 vs. Daniel Teymur +100
- Kai Kara France -140 vs. Brandon Moreno +110
- Punahele Soriano -115 vs. Oskar Piechota -115