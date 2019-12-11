Antonio Brown Makes Most Bizarre NFL Comments Yet

The Antonio Brown-NFL saga has reached it’s most bizarre point yet. And if you are a member of Brown’s inner circle, it’s probably time to come get your man and keep him away from the ‘Gram. Because this is getting embarrassing.

After apologizing to fans, former teammates, and the league while pining for another shot in the league just a week ago, Brown completely switched gears and is now calling out the league once again.

In posts on Instagram and Twitter, Brown accused the league of being racist and also posted a head-scratching photoshop of himself.

“Guess all mighty @nfl can hold players out against there will no criminal charges pending nothing but A Caucasian player gets a domestic go to jail still out there playing targeted hate against us everywhere my peeps,” Brown wrote on Twitter.

Then, he shared this in a since-deleted Instagram post:

It is safe to say Brown, who previously compared himself to Muhammad Ali, is never going to play another down in the NFL. And in all seriousness, let’s hope those around him help him with anything he may need away from the field because his inconsistent behavior has been concerning.

Brown forced his way out of Oakland after a preseason filled with absurd drama stemming from the wide receiver’s frost-bitten feet to threatening to retire over an issue with his league-approved helmet. The Raiders acquired Brown in the offseason via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers but they ultimately decided the headaches weren’t worth it.

Brown then was a member of the New England Patriots before his second release in weeks after multiple sexual assault allegations and reportedly sending threatening messages to one of his accusers. However, with the sexual assault allegations against him and Brown’s continued antics, the Patriots decided to move on.

Throughout his career in the NFL, Brown has hauled in 837 catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns. Last season, Brown recorded 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. In each of the last 6 seasons, Brown has recorded at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards.