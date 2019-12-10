As details continue to surface surrounding the death of rapper Juice WRLD, we are beginning to see just how bizarre of a situation it was. Juice WRLD, whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, passed away on Sunday, December 8 after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport as police and federal agents searched the luggage on board his private jet.

Reports suggest Juice WRLD ingested multiple pills to “hide” from authorities before convulsing and going into a seizure.

Authorities on the scene reportedly administered two doses of Narcan which briefly helped Juice WRLD regain consciousness. However, he passed away at the local hospital shortly after. During the search, authorities discovered 70 pounds of marijuana, 6 bottles of prescription codeine cough syrup, three guns, an extended magazine, and metal-piercing rounds.

Now, TMZ has added additional information that adds a bizarre twist to the story.

According to the celebrity gossip website, Juice WRLD had been on federal agents’ radar since a previous search of his private jet in Los Angeles back in February.

Juice’s initial run-in with the feds went down on November 18 at LAX … according to our law enforcement sources. The rapper and his entourage were boarding their flight bound for Sydney, Australia, when Customs Agents conducted the search. We’re told drug-sniffing dogs were all over Juice and co. and their luggage. It’s unclear if agents found anything — we do know the plane was eventually allowed to take off with Juice on board. As for why the feds were so keyed in to his late-night flight to Chi-Town? It’s possible it had something to do with the intel they’d gathered during the LAX search.

An autopsy was conducted on Monday, December 9 to determine an official cause of death for the 21-year-old rapper, but the results were inconclusive. However, more studies are set to be done including cardiac pathology, neuropathology, toxicology, and histology testing.