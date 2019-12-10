Eminem Responds to Nick Cannon Diss Track ‘The Invitation’

Eminem has issued a response to Nick Cannon’s diss track “The Invitation” which dropped earlier this week. While Eminem didn’t fire back with a full-length track of his own, he became unusually active on social media and sent out a clear message to MTV’s Wild ‘n Out host.

Cannon blasted Eminem for his past drug use and claims there was a time he went to Detroit looking for a fight on his diss track. Cannon even went next level by name-dropping Eminem’s daughter, Hailie, and ex-wife Kim.

“I told Joe to lean back, don’t get hit with this retaliation/ I f*ck with Crack, but the white boy, he f*ck with crack/Pills and smack/Shady about to relapse/Call Kim, somebody get Hailie/And that other kid you raising that ain’t even your baby.” … “I heard your chauffeur got a video of you sucking a c*ck/You paid him off then laid him off, now who really the opps.”

The diss track follows Eminem’s feature on Fat Joe’s latest album Family Ties on the track “Lord Above.” Eminem once again took a shot at Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, something he has been doing for years.

But on Monday evening, as many expected, Eminem wasn’t going to let the name-dropping fly so he delivered his message to Cannon — or perhaps it was more of a warning that Cannon has awoken a beast with his latest jabs in their ongoing beef.

U mad bro? Stop lying on my dick. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f*ck.🤡 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019

I demand an apology Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous! — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019

For the sake of Nick Cannon, we hope that he doesn’t continue to egg Eminem on because we all saw what happened when Machine Gun Kelly thought he would have a chance at taking down Em in a one-on-one battle.

Twitter users seem to fear the same for Cannon, with #RIPNickCannon being the top trending hashtag on Twitter early Tuesday morning. Whatever ends up happening, get your popcorn ready.