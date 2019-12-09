Additional details continue to surface following the death of rapper Juice WRLD on Sunday, December 8. The Chicago native was just 21 years old when he suffered a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport. He ultimately passed away at the local hospital after being administered two doses of Narcan, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Per the report, police and federal agents were at Midway Airport awaiting Juice WRLD’s private jet.

Juice WRLD reportedly suffered the seizure as authorities checked the luggage on board the plane. After being administered Narcan, Juice WRLD came back to consciousness but was “incoherent.”

When searching the luggage, authorities “found 41 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, six bottles of prescription codeine cough syrup, two 9 mm pistols, a .40-caliber pistol, a high-capacity ammunition magazine and metal-piercing bullets,” according to XXL Magazine.

According to the report, Juice had taken “several unknown pills” before landing in Chicago and suffering his seizures. Members of the rapper’s team reportedly revealed the information to law enforcement. There was also a bottle of codeine cough syrup that was found.

In addition, 70-pounds of marijuana was seized from the plane.

Two members of Juice WRLD’s entourage — Chris Long and Henry Dean — were also arrested for possession of handguns. Both men were reportedly members of the rapper’s security team. charged with one misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon. Dean, meanwhile, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon at an airport and one count of possession of a high capacity magazine and piercing bullets.