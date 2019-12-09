UFC 245 Videos: Embedded Episodes & Must-See Preview

UFC 245 takes place on Saturday, December 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event caps off a busy 2019 for the Ultimate Fighting Championship and the card is set to deliver with an action-packed main card and three championship bouts.

In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces former interim champ Colby Covington as the two rivals look to settle their score inside of the Octagon. In the co-main event, featherweight champion Max Holloway faces off against top contender Alexander Volkanovski.

If that wasn’t exciting enough for the fans, two-division women’s champion Amanda Nunes faces former women’s featherweight titleholder Germain de Randamie.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, the UFC uploaded its behind-the-scenes YouTube series “UFC Embedded” to give you an up-close look at what the fighters go through on fight week as they make their final preparations for Saturday night.

Below is all of the information you will need leading up to the fight, including every episode of UFC 245 Embedded.

UFC 245: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2019

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 245 Embedded, Episode 1

On Episode 1 of UFC 244 Embedded, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman goes from “scruffy” to polished at home and then hits the gym for more finishing touches. Rival Colby Covington arrives in Las Vegas and dedicates his upcoming success to a famous family. Featherweight title challenger Alexander Volkanovski makes the long trip from New Zealand with teammate and UFC 245 flyweight Kai Kara France. Featherweight champion Max Holloway works out and horses around with his team at UFC Performance Institute.

UFC 245 Embedded, Episode 2

On Episode 2 of UFC 245 Embedded, welterweight title challenger Colby Covington enjoys the familiar faces and fond memories at a Las Vegas wrestling tournament. Featherweight title challenger Alexander Volkanovski cruises through his workout but struggles with a hotel mini-fridge. Featherweight king Max Holloway leads his team on a hike at Red Rock Canyon and demonstrates his questionable tracking skills. Double champ Amanda Nunes does media hits and sightsees in LA.

UFC 245 Embedded, Episode 3

On Episode 3 of UFC 245 Embedded, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has harsh words for both modern art and his opponent, Colby Covington, who experiences Vegas with a mall massage. Featherweight title challenger Alexander Volkanovski and champion Max Holloway cross paths at fight week checkin. Double champ Amanda Nunes and fiancé Nina Ansaroff get festive for a holiday photo.

UFC 245 Embedded, Episode 4

On Episode 4 of UFC 245 Embedded, UFC Performance Institute hosts a series of athletes getting ready for Saturday: featherweight title challenger Alexander Volkanovski, bantamweight Marlon Moraes and welterweight title challenger Colby Covington. “The Great,” “Chaos” and bantamweight Germaine de Randamie answer fan questions at a UFC 245 athlete panel, followed by the event’s three beltholders: welterweight Kamaru Usman, featherweight Max Holloway and double champ Amanda Nunes.

UFC 245 Fight Card

Kamaru Usman (c) -185 vs. Colby Covington +155 — for the Welterweight championship

Max Holloway (c) -185 vs. Alexander Volkanovski +155 — for the Featherweight championship

Amanda Nunes (c) -340 vs. Germaine de Randamie +270 — for the Women’s featherweight championship

Marlon Moraes -200 vs. Jose Aldo +160

Petr Yan -500 vs. Urijah Faber +360

Geoff Neal -250 vs. Mike Perry +200

Matt Brown -360 vs. Ben Saunders +290

Ketlen Vieria -185 vs. Irene Aldana +155

Viviane Araujo -170 vs. Jessica Eye +140

Chase Hooper -130 vs. Daniel Teymur +100

Kai Kara France -140 vs. Brandon Moreno +110

Punahele Soriano -115 vs. Oskar Piechota -115