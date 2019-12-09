College Football Playoff: Which Team is Your State Rooting For?

The College Football Playoff field and national semifinals are set. On Sunday, December 8, the selection committee announced its final rankings of the year with the LSU Tigers sitting in the top spot. The Ohio State Buckeyes sit behind at No. 2, while defending national champion Clemson checks in at No. 3 and Oklahoma sits at No. 4.

Ahead of the start of the playoff, an infographic has been released that shows which team is most commonly rooted for in each and every state.

The team at BetOnline.ag at BetOnline.ag compiled mentions from over 50,000 tweets to determine which opponent is most commonly preferred in every state. The date was compiled using trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data.

Which team is your state rooting for in the final four? Here is an infographic from BetOnline.ag:

Oklahoma – 20 states

Ohio State – 19

LSU – 8

Clemson – 3

Where did your favorite team check in when the selection committee announced the final College Football Playoff rankings of the season?

A full look at the rankings for games played through December 7 can be seen below.

College Football Playoff Rankings

LSU (13-0) Ohio State (13-0) Clemson (13-0) Oklahoma (12-1) Georgia (11-2) Oregon (11-2) Baylor (11-2) Wisconsin (10-3) Florida (10-2) Penn State (10-2) Utah (11-2) Auburn (9-3) Alabama (10-2) Michigan (9-3) Notre Dame (10-2) Iowa (9-3) Memphis (12-1) Minnesota (10-2) Boise State (12-1) Appalachian State (12-1) Cincinnati (10-3) USC (8-4) Navy (9-2) Virginia (9-4) Oklahoma State (8-4)

