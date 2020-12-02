Juice WRLD’s Mother Releases Statement on His 22nd Birthday

Juice WRLD was the most streamed artist in the United States on Spotify throughout 2020. Of course, as we know, the late-rapper passed away nearly a year ago today but his memory and impact remained strong.

On Wednesday, December 2, Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmela Wallace, released a statement on the rapper’s Instagram account where she paid tribute to her son.

“Jared and I both loved celebrating our birthdays—mine is just two weeks before his,” she began. “On our special days we used to wish one another Happy Birthday dozens and dozens of times throughout the day.

“Now I like to think of all the ‘Happy Birthdays’ we saved for the future. Jared would have been 22 years old today. He will forever be the light of my life. Today, we celebrate him, his immense talent and creativity, and his contributions to the world. Through his art, he spoke his truth.”

Juice WRLD passed away at age 21 on Sunday, December 8, 2019, after suffering seizures at Chicago’s Midway Airport in the early hours of the morning. Juice WRLD was transported to the local hospital before ultimately being declared dead. Juice WRLD had arrived in Chicago after taking a private jet from Los Angeles.

According to the report, Juice had taken “several unknown pills” before landing in Chicago and suffering his seizures. Members of the rapper’s team reportedly revealed the information to law enforcement. There was also a bottle of codeine cough syrup that was found. It was later reported in an official autopsy that Juice had toxic levels of oxycodone and codeine in his system at the time of his death.