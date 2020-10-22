Juice WRLD Reportedly Has Another Posthumous Album on the Way

Juice WRLD could have another posthumous album on the way. During a brief interview with The Hollywood Fix, frequent collaborator Lil Bibby said that a follow-up could be coming to Juice WRLD’s posthumous album Legends Never Die which released this summer.

Juice WRLD was the first artist that Lil Bibby signed to Grade A productions in 2018 before his breakout success.

When asked about what Lil Bibby has up his sleeves next, he revealed that Juice WRLD has another posthumous album on the way. With previous reports that Juice WRLD has “thousands” of unreleased records, it may not be the last either.

“Juice WRLD’s next album,” he said. “Juice WRLD next album crazy.”

Juice WRLD passed away at age 21 on Sunday, December 8, 2019, after suffering seizures at Chicago’s Midway Airport in the early hours of the morning. Juice WRLD was transported to the local hospital before ultimately being declared dead. Juice WRLD had arrived in Chicago after taking a private jet from Los Angeles.

According to the report, Juice had taken “several unknown pills” before landing in Chicago and suffering his seizures. Members of the rapper’s team reportedly revealed the information to law enforcement. There was also a bottle of codeine cough syrup that was found. It was later reported in an official autopsy that Juice had toxic levels of oxycodone and codeine in his system at the time of his death.